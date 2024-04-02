Killswitch Engage celebrating 25th anniversary at New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Alcatraz Metal Fest 2023 Elsie Roymans/Getty Images (Elsie Roymans/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Killswitch Engage is headlining the 2024 New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, taking place September 21-22 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

During their set, KsE, who hail from nearby Westfield, Massachusetts, will be celebrating their 25th anniversary.

"The place where it all began for us was The Worcester Palladium our first show and our first Metal Festival," says frontman Jesse Leach. "Here we are, 25 years later, returning to the same venue to perform a unique set to celebrate our legacy as a band. We are honored and excited to be a part of this legendary festival once again."

The festival lineup also includes Suicidal Tendencies, Machine Head and Slaughter to Prevail. For the full bill and all ticket info, visit MetalandHardcoreFest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!