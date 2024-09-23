Killswitch Engage joined by ex-frontman Howard Jones at 25th anniversary show

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, who left the group in 2012, reunited with his old bandmates on Sept. 21 during a 25th anniversary show at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The festival took place at the same venue — The Worcester Palladium — where the band, whose members hail from nearby Westfield, Massachusetts, played their very first show. In fan-shot video, you can see Jones joining KsE for "Rose of Sharyn" and "Take This Oath," and to join current vocalist Jesse Leach for "The Signal Fire," their 2019 duet.

According to Setlist.FM, the band's performance also included covers of Dio's "Holy Diver" and the first performance of the song "The Forgotten" since 2010.

Jones left KsE due to mental health issues. He's gone on to work with, among others, Light The Torch, formerly known as Devil You Know, and SION. He's currently working with KsE guitarist Adam D on new music. Meanwhile, a new Killswitch album is in the works. It's been five years since the release of their last full-length studio album, Atonement.

