Killswitch Engage feels 'stoked' to be touring with old friends in Shadows Fall

Killswitch Engage will resume touring in support of their new album, This Consequence, on Saturday in Indianapolis alongside Shadows Fall. It's a fitting bill, as the two groups go way back from both being metalcore bands from Massachusetts founded in the '90s.

Shadows Fall reunited in 2021 after going on hiatus in 2015, and Killswitch bassist Mike D'Antonio is pumped to see his old buddies back together again.

"It was real sad to see that Shadows Fall was taking a break, but we knew that they kinda needed it at the time," D'Antonio tells ABC Audio. "I feel like now's the right time for them to get back into it. It's great to see them back on the road, it's awesome to see [vocalist] Brian [Fair] going nuts again onstage. It's where they belong."

While Shadows Fall is back to touring and releasing new music, their members are also busy with other projects. Guitarist Jon Donais, for example, also plays in Anthrax.

"I'm not sure how much Shadows Fall you're gonna get, but I would say appreciate it while it's here," D'Antonio says. "It's gonna be a lot of fun when we tour with them. We're stoked."

Killswitch and Shadows Fall do have a lot in common, but they also have one key difference. While Shadows Fall went on hiatus, Killswitch has been going strong since being founded in 1999, and D'Antonio credits their longevity to their genuine friendship.

"The time between tours is really cool to get away and not have to think about those people," D'Antonio laughs. "But when you get back together it's, like, all the old jokes come back into effect."

"They're family members," he adds. "It's like a marriage, for sure, and I think this is a very strong marriage."

