Killswitch Engage announces US tour

Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Columbiahalle on November 22, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Andrea Friedrich/Redferns)

Killswitch Engage has announced a U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, 2025's This Consequence.

The headlining outing will stretch from June 3 in Detroit to June 27 in San Francisco. The bill also includes Machine Head, Iron Reagan and Havok.

"This is a stacked and powerful crew of bands that will electrify and dominate wherever we roll up to," says frontman Jesse Leach in a statement. "So LET'S GO!!!!!!"

Presales begin Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KillswitchEngage.com.

This Consequence includes the single "I Believe," which became KsE's first top-five hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

