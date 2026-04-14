Killswitch Engage announces additional North American tour dates

Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Columbiahalle on November 22, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Andrea Friedrich/Redferns)

Killswitch Engage has announced an additional run of North American tour dates in support of their latest album, This Consequence.

The new shows kick off in August with a tour of Canada. Killswitch will then play a batch of U.S. headlining dates spanning from Sept. 19 in Cleveland to Sept. 29 in Tacoma, Washington.

The Canada tour will feature Machine Head and Malevolence on the bill, while Machine Head, Rivers of Nihil and Judiciary will provide support for the U.S. shows.

"We are all beyond excited to get back on the road in support of our latest album This Consequence," says frontman Jesse Leach in a statement. "This upcoming run will see us bringing two distinct and devastating lineups across Canada and a small run around the United States. Each lineup is built to deliver a unique and crushing experience."

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KillswitchEngage.com.

This Consequence was released in 2025. It includes the single "I Believe."

You can also catch Killswitch Engage touring the U.S. in June.

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