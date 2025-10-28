The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Everclear performing at LA fire benefit concert

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 5 Brandon Flowers performs on the Pyramid stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Everclear are among the artists performing at an upcoming benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, specifically the Eaton Fire that devastated the town of Altadena.

The show, dubbed A Concert for Altadena, takes place Jan. 7, 2026, at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. It's being put on by the band Dawes, whose members were deeply affected by the fire. Dawes also opened the 2025 Grammys with a performance in honor of LA.

"It's gonna be a heavy night but it’s going to be a beautiful one too," Dawes say of A Concert for Altadena.

Other performers include Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley, Jackson Browne, Mandy Moore and Stephen Stills. For more info, visit Dawes' Instagram.

