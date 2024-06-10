The Killers announce show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium

2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - What Stage - Day 4 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And )

The Killers have announced a show at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium, taking place Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Killers just played a pair of NYC shows: they headlined the Governors Ball festival on Saturday after playing a surprise concert at the intimate Bowery Ballroom club on Friday. The Gov Ball set included a partial cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song "Maps."

Next up for The Killers is a run of shows in the U.K. and Ireland. They'll be back in the U.S. in August to play a number of festivals, including Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, and to launch their 20th anniversary Hot Fuss Las Vegas residency.

