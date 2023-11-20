Kiko Loureiro's absence from Megadeth to continue: "I don't want to hinder any of the band's plans"

It may be a bit before we see Kiko Loureiro play with Megadeth again.

Following his September announcement that he was dropping of the thrash outfit's tour so that he could stay home with his family, the guitarist has shared that he'll continue to be away from the band for the foreseeable future.

"Looking ahead, during 2024, we anticipate an even heavier touring schedule for Megadeth," Loureiro writes in a Facebook post. "After thorough reflection and discussions with [frontman] Dave Mustaine and Megadeth's management, we have collectively agreed that it is the right move to extend my absence."

He adds, "I don't want to hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour."

The rest of Loureiro's post reflects on his nine-year tenure with Megadeth, which he calls an "unbelievable journey, filled with countless 'pinch-me' moments."

"The most cherished aspect of these nine years has been getting to know the incredible army of devoted Megadeth fans around the world," he writes. "Your dedication is inspiring, and I have immense admiration and respect for all of you."

Loureiro concludes, "Much love, see you soon!"

Since Loureiro's initial announcement, Megadeth's shows have featured Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari in his place.

