Kid Rock says 'late night drinking tricks' include calling President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Kid Rock speaks during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kid Rock is apparently late night phone buddies with President Donald Trump.

The "Bawitdaba" rocker tells Australia's Sky News that his relationship with Trump is "f****** awesome" and says that he'll call the president late at night.

"It's one of my late night drinking tricks because I know when to get him," Rock says. "He's so gracious, he always picks up or he'll call and check in just to shoot the s***."

As for what they talk about, Rock says that Trump isn't calling to ask, "What should we do in Iran ... ?"

"But, if I'm sitting around having some beers if it's like 11, 12, on a Friday or Saturday, I know he's up," Rock says. "He sleeps like me, he sleeps five hours."

He adds, "I enjoy the hell out of hanging out with [Trump] and talking with him and just having a front row seat to the greatest s*** show on earth."

Rock's relationship with Trump previously made headlines when two Apache attack helicopters did a flyby near the musician's home in Nashville in March. After the pilots involved were initially suspended, Rock told ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN, "I think they're going to be alright — my buddy is the commander in chief."

Shortly thereafter, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the suspensions had been lifted.

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