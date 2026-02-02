Kid Rock to headline Turning Point USA's halftime show

Kid Rock performs in concert at Intrust Bank Arena on April 18, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Kid Rock is headlining the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show, the conservative organization's counter-programming to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 halftime performance on Sunday.

The bill also includes country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

The show will air Sunday around 8 p.m. ET on Turning Point USA's YouTube and X profile, among other platforms.

Super Bowl 60 airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Along with the halftime performance from Bad Bunny, who just won album of the year during Sunday's Grammys, the game will feature an opening set by Green Day, airing at 6 p.m. ET.

