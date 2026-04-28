Kerry King announces deluxe edition of debut solo album, ﻿'From Hell I Rise'

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has announced a deluxe edition of his debut solo album, 2024's From Hell I Rise.

The expanded set is due out June 19 and includes five bonus demo recordings featuring King's original vocals. The package also features updated artwork.

"The demos offer a rare window into King's creative process, complete with scratch vocal performances by Kerry," a press release reads. "Something that he's been doing for many years, and it's never been heard outside the studio, until now."

The deluxe will also be available as a box set including two vinyl LPs, as well as a CD and Blu-ray capturing King's 2024 debut solo show in Chicago. That's limited to a devilish 666 copies.

Slayer, meanwhile, reunited in 2024 after completing what they called their final tour in 2019. They've played a number of one-off shows and will be performing their 1986 album, Reign in Blood, in full for a run of dates beginning in September.

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