Kermit, we're goin down: Fall Out Boy covers ﻿'The Muppet Christmas Carol' ﻿song

Fall Out Boy "It Feels Like Christmas" single artwork. (Fall Out Boy)
By Josh Johnson

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights. It's time for Fall Out Boy to cover a song from The Muppet Christmas Carol.

The "Sugar, We're Goin Down" rockers have released a cover of the song "It Feels Like Christmas," originally featured in Kermit and the gang's beloved 1992 holiday film.

Fall Out Boy recorded their version for the Spotify Singles Holiday series, and is out now exclusively on the streaming platform.

In other Fall Out Boy happenings, the 20th anniversary edition of the band's hit 2005 album, From Under the Cork Tree, will be released Friday.

