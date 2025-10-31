Kelly Osbourne's son channels grandfather Ozzy Osbourne by biting head off plush bat

Kelly Osbourne on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' (DISNEY/Christopher Willard)

Kelly Osbourne's son, Sidney, is proving to be a worthy heir to the Prince of Darkness' throne.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne has shared a video on TikTok of Sidney biting the head off a plush bat toy, much like his late grandfather infamously did to a real bat in 1982.

"Learned from the greatest, Papa!" Kelly writes in the caption.

It appears that the bat toy little Sidney is chewing on is the same that the Ozzy webstore began selling back in 2019, which comes complete with a detachable head. They're still in stock if you wish to buy one for yourself.

Kelly shares Sidney, who was born in late 2022, with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The pair got engaged during Ozzy's farewell performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in July. Ozzy died just over two weeks later.

