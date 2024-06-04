Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announces summer tour

While we wait to see whether Neo will return for a fifth Matrix movie, Keanu Reeves is returning to the live stage with Dogstar.

The band, which features the John Wick star on bass, has announced a U.S. summer tour, running from Aug. 8 in Indianapolis to Sept. 21 in Maricopa, Arizona.

The tour follows the 2023 release of Dogstar's comeback album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which marked their first record in over 20 years.

"We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going!" Dogstar says. "For this next US run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well—hope to see you out there!"

Presales begin Wednesday at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DogstarOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.