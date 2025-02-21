Kaleo releases new song 'Back Door' off upcoming 'Mixed Emotions' album

Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has released a new song called "Back Door," a track off the band's upcoming album, Mixed Emotions.

"'Back Door' is a song that we've had for quite a while," says frontman JJ Julius Son. "We'd performed it live for years, therefore, many of our fans already know it and have been begging us to record it. We're very happy to finally put it on tape and make it a part of Mixed Emotions."

You can listen to "Back Door" via digital outlets.

Mixed Emotions, the follow-up to 2021's Surface Sounds, drops May 9. It also includes the previously released singles "Lonely Cowboy," "Rock N Roller" and "USA Today."

Kaleo will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

