Kaleo premieres new song "Lonely Cowboy" alongside Colosseum video

Kaleo has premiered a new song called "Lonely Cowboy."

The track, which marks the first fresh material from the Icelandic rockers in three years, is accompanied by an acoustic performance video filmed inside the Colosseum of Rome.

"It feels like a Spaghetti Western, and I love those vibes," frontman JJ Julius Son says of "Lonely Cowboy." "My friends and family have always encouraged me to put it out, but now was the right time. It's an important one for me."

You can listen to "Lonely Cowboy" now via digital outlets and watch the Colosseum video streaming now on YouTube.

Kaleo just performed a concert at the Colosseum earlier in March. The show was filmed for an upcoming documentary, due out in the summer.

