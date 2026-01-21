Kaleo announces 10th anniversary 'A/B' tour

Kaleo has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band's 2016 album, A/B.

The outing launches June 27 in Los Angeles and wraps up Aug. 8 in Washington, D.C. It also includes a previously announced show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on July 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialKaleo.com.

A/B includes Kaleo's breakout hit, "Way Down We Go," as well as the singles "No Good" and "All the Pretty Girls." A deluxe 10th anniversary reissue is due out June 10.

Kaleo has since put out two more albums, 2021's Surface Sounds and 2025's Mixed Emotions.

