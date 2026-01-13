Kaleo announces 10th anniversary ﻿'A/B'﻿ reissue & concert

Kaleo has announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 2016 album A/B in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The package, due out June 10, will include bonus rarities and live recordings. You can sign up for more info via Kaleo's website.

A/B includes Kaleo's breakout hit, "Way Down We Go," as well as the singles "No Good" and "All the Pretty Girls." In a Facebook post, the Icelandic rockers describe it as "an album that changed our lives forever."

Additionally, Kaleo has announced a 10th anniversary A/B concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, taking place July 14. Elle King is also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Kaleo's most recent album is 2025's Mixed Emotions.

