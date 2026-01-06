Judas Priest’s Rob Halford celebrates 40 years of sobriety

Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 18, 2025 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared a special message with fans as he celebrates 40 years of sobriety.

In a new video posted on Instagram, captioned "one day at a time," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer opened up about his decision to get clean and expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him.

"Four decades ago, I made a decision to change the entire course of my life, stepping out of darkness into the light, toward the future I couldn't see. As I've said before, it wasn't easy and still isn't," he said in the post. "Recovery asks for complete honesty, humility and a willingness to grow one day at a time. With the love and support from my higher power, my family, friends and fans helping me, guiding the way, I kept moving forward."

"Over these years, I've learned that sobriety isn't just about staying clean, it's the presence of clarity, purpose and connectivity, a gift of showing up for my life each day for the people I love," he continued. "I'm grateful for the person I became and every challenge I've faced that made me stronger."

Halford then addressed anyone who was thinking about getting sober.

"I hope that my own journey proves that recovery is possible," he said. "Hope is real, and each day at a time is a chance to begin again," signing off with, "I love you."

Halford and Judas Priest are set to launch a European tour this summer. The trek kicks off July 25 in Mönchengladbach, Germany. A complete list of dates can be found at JudasPriest.com.

