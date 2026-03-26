Judas Priest announces 50th anniversary ﻿'Sad Wings of Destiny'﻿ reissue

Judas Priest has announced a reissue of the band's 1976 album Sad Wings of Destiny in honor of its 50th anniversary.

The reissue also celebrates Priest acquiring the master rights to the original album in partnership with the label Exciter Records and its publishing affiliate, Reach Music.

"Sad Wings of Destiny was a defining moment for us as a band," Judas Priest says in a statement. "It's where we really began to shape the sound and identity that would carry through everything we've done since. To see it recognized 50 years on—and to have it presented in new editions—is incredibly meaningful."

Further details about the reissue, including a release date, are forthcoming.

Sad Wings of Destiny marked the sophomore Priest record, and spawned future live staples in "Victim of Changes" and "The Ripper." It was first released in the U.S. on March 26, 1976, 50 years ago Thursday.

The most recent Judas Priest album is 2024's Invincible Shield.

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