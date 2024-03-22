Josh Freese reuniting with A Perfect Circle for Sessanta tour dates

Josh Freese is reuniting with one of his many previous bands.

The new Foo Fighters drummer will man the kit for A Perfect Circle during select dates on the upcoming Sessanta tour, marking the first time he's performed with the Maynard James Keenan-led band in 13 years.

"A Perfect Circle has always been a very special band for me," Freese shares in an Instagram post. "I'm really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again."

The Sessanta tour, which celebrates Keenan's 60th birthday, also features Puscifer and Primus on the bill. Freese will drum with APC from the tour's kickoff, April 2 in Boston, through an April 20 show in Los Angeles, after which Puscifer's Gunnar Olsen will take over.

"Maybe a little Tim Alexander too?" Freese teases, referring to the Primus member who was also APC's original drummer.

Freese, who's also played with bands including Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and The Offspring, joined Foo Fighters in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins. The Foos launch a tour in May.

