Josh Freese comments on Weezer status: 'Pat is still the drummer in Weezer'

Following his departure from Foo Fighters and his reunion with Nine Inch Nails, Josh Freese's busy 2025 continued when he got back with Weezer to play drums on their recent South American tour. While Freese manned the kit, Weezer's usual drummer, Pat Wilson, moved over to guitar.

Freese will continue to play drums in Weezer for their upcoming show in Mexico City on Sunday, as well as during their run of shows in Australia in December. However, as he assures in a new Instagram post, "Just to be clear, Pat is still the drummer in Weezer."

"Always has been and always will be," Freese writes. "But he also just happens to be a ripping guitarist."

Freese notes that he previously played drums in Weezer back in 2009 when Wilson "wanted to step away from the drums for a little while and play some guitar."

"So I handled the drum duties with them for almost 3 years," Freese writes. "We had a great time and here we are 13 years later doing it again."

After the Australia shows, Freese says "it's anyone's guess" whether his Weezer tenure will continue. He does confirm that he'll be playing drums on Nine Inch Nails' 2026 Peel It Back tour dates, which kick off in February.

