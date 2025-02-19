John Lydon dismisses Sex Pistols reunion as 'karaoke': 'It's almost malicious in its intent'

John Lydon has shared his thoughts on the Sex Pistols reunion. Spoiler alert: he's not a fan.

As previously reported, the "Anarchy in the U.K." outfit reformed in 2024 with original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock alongside Frank Carter on vocals in place of the man formerly known as Johnny Rotten.

Speaking about his former band getting back together without him, Lydon tells NME, "The poor sausage! Does he know what he's walked into?", referring to Carter.

"Good on him, what a great f****** opportunity," Lydon says. "But there's something darker going on behind it."

"It's almost malicious in its intent," he continues. "And it's karaoke – that's all it will ever be. Bloody hell, The Three Stooges in that band have had how many years to write some new songs? That's what I'd like to hear."

Regardless of what Lydon thinks, the reformed Sex Pistols are continuing to tour and are opening for select Guns N' Roses dates over the summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.