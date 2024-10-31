John Frusciante's signature Strat guitar recreated by Fender Custom Shop

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante's signature 1962 sunburst Stratocaster has been recreated by the Fender Custom Shop.

The Limited Edition Masterbuilt John Frusciante Stratocaster not only aims to replicate the guitar's sound, but also is finished to look exactly like the original, with "every dent, ding and scrape meticulously accounted for," a press release says.

"Frusciante's Strat is right up there with the most iconic Fenders of all time; being able to work on his first-ever Signature model was a true privilege," says Fender Custom Shop master builder Paul Waller.

"Recreating this instrument's many beautiful imperfections was no easy feat, but behind every ding and dent is a story and it's our job to make sure that this guitar's narrative is told in full, stunning detail," Waller continues. "For an instrument this heavily reliced, it still retains so much of its original beauty."

The guitar can be yours for the cool price of $20,000. If you've got that kind of cash, head over to FenderCustomShop.com for more info.

