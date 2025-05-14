John 5 teams with Richie Kotzen for fall tour

By Jill Lances

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 and Richie Kotzen are teaming up for a fall tour.

The two guitarists will launch the trek on Oct. 16 in El Cajon, California, wrapping Nov. 25 in Denver. John 5 has an additional solo show on Nov. 29 in Pioneertown, California.

"I’ve got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven’t played in a long time plus all your favorites," John 5 shares. "I’m super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists! It’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza."

Tickets go on sale to Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at John-5.com.

To coincide with the tour news, John 5 has revealed the release date for his new album, Ghost. The album will drop Oct. 10, and he'll release the new single "Fiend" on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!