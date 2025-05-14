John 5 teams with Richie Kotzen for fall tour

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 and Richie Kotzen are teaming up for a fall tour.

The two guitarists will launch the trek on Oct. 16 in El Cajon, California, wrapping Nov. 25 in Denver. John 5 has an additional solo show on Nov. 29 in Pioneertown, California.

"I’ve got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven’t played in a long time plus all your favorites," John 5 shares. "I’m super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists! It’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza."

Tickets go on sale to Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at John-5.com.

To coincide with the tour news, John 5 has revealed the release date for his new album, Ghost. The album will drop Oct. 10, and he'll release the new single "Fiend" on Friday.

