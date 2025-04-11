John 5 & Charlie Benante featured on new song from ex-Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey

Megaforce Records
By Josh Johnson

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante are featured on a new song by former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey.

The track is called "Sick Ones" and marks the debut single from Harvey's project The Violent Hour.

"'Sick Ones' is a rock 'n' roll anthem about cutting the toxic people out of your life," Harvey says. "It's a call of freedom, a fist-to-the-face to anyone who has tried to hold you down, hold you back or dim your light. It was written at a vulnerable time in my life when I was forced to end relationships I thought would last forever."

You can listen to "Sick Ones" now via digital outlets.

Harvey formed Butcher Babies alongside co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd. She announced her departure from the band in 2024.

