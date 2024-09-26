Joey Jordison estate files settlement notice in case against Slipknot

The lawsuit between the estate of late drummer Joey Jordison and Slipknot is set to be settled.

According to court documents, the entity Steamroller, LLC, which represents Jordison's estate, has filed a notice of unconditional settlement in the case, which began in June 2023. A status conference is scheduled for February 2025.

The suit alleged that Slipknot used Jordison's name to promote the band's 2022 album, The End, So Far, and used items belonging to him that they'd promised to return in their traveling Knotfest museum, TMZ reported. Slipknot denied the claims.

Jordison joined Slipknot in 1995 and remained with the group until 2013, when he was let go under unclear circumstances. He passed away in 2021.

