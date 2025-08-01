Jimmy Page settles writing credits dispute with 'Dazed and Confused' composer

Back in 2011, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Jake Holmes, who wrote the song "Dazed and Confused" in 1967, settled a copyright infringement lawsuit that would lead to Zeppelin's rendition of the song being credited as "written Jimmy Page, inspired by Jake Holmes." However, due to events including the release of the film Becoming Led Zeppelin, Holmes sued Page again earlier this year -- and that case has now been settled too.

After Holmes wrote the song, Page's previous band The Yardbirds recorded it, and then Page reworked it for Led Zeppelin in 1969. Holmes' new complaint, obtained by ABC News, asserted that in the past three years, Page released numerous Yardbirds recordings that featured them performing "Dazed and Confused," and those recordings falsely attributed authorship of the song to Page. As per the original settlement, though, the version that The Yardbirds recorded had always been credited to Holmes.

Plus, there were two performances of "Dazed and Confused" in the Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary, one by The Yardbirds. Once again, Holmes contended, that rendition was incorrectly credited to Page, not him.

On Friday, Holmes filed a notification that "a settlement has been reached that resolves the entire case." The details of the settlement were not stipulated.

