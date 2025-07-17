Jimmy Page launches smaller Nymph edition of signature Sundragon amp

Jimmy Page has announced a new version of his signature Sundragon amp, the Nymph.

The updated amp is a smaller edition of the original Sundragon, which was inspired by the amp Page used on Led Zeppelin's 1969 debut album.

"The idea came to us that we should create a new amp that embodies the sonic qualities I cherish in my favorite amplifiers, but in a smaller package," Page says. "One that would be suitable for playing at home, at levels that wouldn't disturb the neighbors, while retaining the tonal characteristics of the larger amps I love."

Page first tested out a Nymph prototype following his surprise appearance at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, during which he performed the famed Link Wray instrumental "Rumble."

"Despite the excitement and focus that comes with just having played, I was keen to try the amp out with my double-neck Gibson," Page recalls. "I put it through its paces, searching for familiar tones with the 6-string neck, and smiled. Then came the ultimate test: would this amp be able to stand up to the challenge of reproducing the increased output of the 12-string guitar?"

"To my amazement, not only did it reproduce the 12-string sounds — it did so with flying colors," he continues. "I just threw my hands up. I’ve got to tell you, that amplifier is absolutely extraordinary!"

For more info, visit SundragonAmps.com.

