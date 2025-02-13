'Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek' getting 25th anniversary rerelease

Silver Arrow Records
By Jill Lances

The Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their live collaboration.

The artists will rerelease Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek on March 14, featuring a new mix of the album, along with 16 previously unreleased tracks, including "Jams," a song Page and The Crowes' Rich Robinson wrote during a soundcheck, as well as behind-the-scenes photos, videos and more.

The 36-track album features performances of both Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin tunes, recorded in October 1999 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, and August 1999 at New York’s Jones Beach theater.

Page shares that he’s “really looking forward” to the rerelease, noting, “The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”

"The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," Crowes frontman Chris Robinson adds, with Rich noting, "Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them."

As a preview, two songs from the set have been released, The Crowes tune "No Speak No Slave" and the never-before-released performance of "Bring It On Home," from Led Zeppelin's 1969 album Led Zeppelin II.

Both songs are now available via digital outlets.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek will be released in a variety of formats, including a 6-LP box set, and a 3-CD version. All are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!