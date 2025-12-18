Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins, Florence Welch included on Barack Obama's 2025 favorite music list

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World performs at the I-Days Festival at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on June 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Songs featuring Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine are included on former President Barack Obama's list of favorite music from 2025.

Obama picks the song "Float," which Adkins recorded with indie artist Jay Som, and "Never Felt Better," a collaboration between Welch, producer Everything Is Recorded and electronic musician Sampha.

"I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!" Obama says.

Along with his favorite music, Obama shares his favorite books and movies of the year. You can check out his lists now via his Facebook.

