Jimmy Eat World headlining 2025 Furnace Fest

2024 When We Were Young Music Festival Bryan Steffy/Getty Images (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Eat World is headlining the 2025 Furnace Fest, taking place Oct. 3-5 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The bill also includes headliners Dropkick Murphys and Knocked Loose, plus Suicidal Tendencies, Less Than Jake, Say Anything, Saves the Day, Anberlin, Converge and Norma Jean.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FurnaceFest.us.

You can also catch Jimmy Eat World live playing Coachella in April and touring with The Offspring starting in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!