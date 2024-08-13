Jimmy Eat World announces ﻿'Futures' anniversary show

Jimmy Eat World has announced a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Futures.

The show takes place Oct. 17 in "The Middle" band's hometown of Phoenix and will feature a full-album performance of Futures. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Along with the anniversary show, Jimmy Eat World is releasing their performance of Futures during their 2021 Phoenix Sessions streaming series on vinyl. They're also putting their Surviving: Phoenix Sessions set, featuring a performance of their 2019 album in full, out on vinyl.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World will play another album, 2001's Bleed American, in full during the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October.

