Jimmy Eat World will livestream their 20th anniversary 'Futures' show

In August, Jimmy Eat World announced an October concert in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their album Futures, taking place in their hometown of Phoenix. But if you can't make it there, you can still enjoy the show.

The band is teaming with the streaming platform Veeps to make the Oct. 17 show available to fans everywhere. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free; anyone can buy tickets to the livestream, which are on sale now at veeps.events/jimmy-eat-world.

The show will air live on Veeps at 10 p.m. CT on Oct 17. All Access subscribers can watch it for 12 months afterward; if you just buy an individual ticket, you'll have three days to rewatch it.

Futures, released in 2004, includes the singles "Work," "Pain" and the title track. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard album chart and has since been RIAA-certified Gold.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World will play another album, 2001's Bleed American, in full during the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October. That album featured the band's best-known song, "The Middle."

