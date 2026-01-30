Jimmy Eat World first artist announced for Warped Tour 2026

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World performs at the I-Days Festival at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on June 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jimmy Eat World is the first announced artist for the 2026 Warped Tour.

"The Middle" outfit will play all five Warped stops, taking place June 13-14 in Washington, D.C.; July 25-26 in Long Beach, California; Aug. 21-22 in Montreal; Sept. 12-13 in Mexico City; and Nov. 14-15 in Orlando, Florida.

Not only is Jimmy Eat World returning to Warped for the first time since the early 2000s, they're also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2001 album, Bleed American.

The remainder of the 2026 Warped Tour lineup will be unveiled over the next month.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.