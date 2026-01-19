Jimmy Eat World announces 25th anniversary '﻿Bleed American﻿' show in Toronto

Jimmy Eat World has announced a show in Toronto celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2001 album, Bleed American.

The concert will take place at the RBC Amphitheatre on Aug. 23, and will feature a performance of Bleed American in full.

The bill also includes the Toronto punk band PUP, who will be playing their 2016 album The Dream Is Over in full in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Jimmy Eat World will also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bleed American, which features the band's signature song, "The Middle," on a run of U.K. dates in August. As for if they'll be playing any Bleed American shows in America, no U.S. dates have been announced yet, though they did recently tease possible future plans.

Jimmy Eat World will be back stateside in September to play a show opening for My Chemical Romance.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.