Jerry Cantrell's upcoming "Vilified" single features Metallica's Robert Trujillo

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell is getting some heavy metal assistance on his upcoming solo single, "Vilified."

In an Instagram post, Cantrell shares that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo plays on the track. It will also feature former Marilyn Manson drummer Gil Sharone.

"Vilified" premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. PT.

Cantrell also confirms that he's working on another solo album, noting that his upcoming tour with Bush, which launches Friday in Bend, Oregon, will mark the "start [of] the campaign for the new record."

Cantrell's most recent solo album is 2021's Brighten, which featured contributions from Sharone and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan. Prior to that, he hadn't put out a solo record in nearly 20 years.

The latest Alice in Chains album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!