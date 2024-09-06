Jerry Cantrell premieres new solo song, "Afterglow"

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has premiered a new song called "Afterglow," a track off his upcoming solo album, I Want Blood.

"Afterglow" is out now via digital outlets. Its video, streaming on YouTube, was directed by Matt Mahurin, who also directed the AiC videos "No Excuses" and "Angry Chair."

"The incredible Matt Mahurin and I created a moving piece of film to accompany the song," Cantrell says. "Check it out. If you want blood, you got it."

I Want Blood, Cantrell's solo follow-up to 2021's Brighten, drops Oct. 18. It also includes the single "Vilified."

Cantrell is currently on tour with Bush. The outing wraps Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.