Jerry Cantrell announces 2025 solo tour

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced a 2025 North American solo tour in support of his upcoming album, I Want Blood.

The outing launches Jan. 31 on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and wraps up March 9 in Seattle. Filter will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JerryCantrell.com.

I Want Blood, Cantrell's fourth solo album and the follow-up to 2021's Brighten, drops Friday. It includes the lead single "Vilified."

