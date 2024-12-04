Jelly Roll ties The Pretty Reckless' 'Billboard' record with 'Liar' single

Jelly Roll keeps rolling to the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart — so much so that he's now tied a record previously set by The Pretty Reckless.

The country rocker's current single, "Liar," has hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, meaning that each of his four singles that have appeared on the chart — "Dead Man Walking," "Need a Favor" and the Falling in Reverse collaboration "All My Life" — ended up leading the ranking.

The only other band to have reached #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay with their first four singles are the aforementioned Pretty Reckless, who set the record with "Heaven Knows," "Messed Up World," "Follow Me Down" and "Take Me Down."

Perhaps the shared Billboard history will lead to a Jelly Roll/Pretty Reckless collaboration, though both have busy years coming up on the road. Jelly is continuing to tour in support of his new album, Beautifully Broken, which features "Liar," while Taylor Momsen and company will be opening AC/DC's U.S. tour.

