Jay Weinberg and wife Chloe Weinberg welcome first baby

Jay Weinberg and Chloe Howcroft Weinberg on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg and his wife, Chloe Weinberg, have welcomed their first child together.

"Mom and baby are healthy and doing great," Jay wrote in an Instagram post Sunday announcing the news.

"We're so thankful for the love and encouragement from our friends and loved ones, and over the moon with excitement to welcome our little girl into this world," the post continues.

Not only does the baby have a drummer for a dad, she also has a drummer for a grandfather: Max Weinberg, longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. We're guessing it's only a matter of time before she makes her way behind the kit, as well.

Jay Weinberg was let go from Slipknot in 2023 after nearly a decade with the masked metallers. Following his departure from the 'Knot, he joined Suicidal Tendencies before announcing his departure in January.

Jay released his debut solo song, "Sandstone," in 2025. Another track, "Drone Operator," followed in March.

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