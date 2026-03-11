Jay Weinberg selling used drum kits, masks & outfits from time in Slipknot

Jay Weinberg attends the 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' red carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC)

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is selling personally used items from his days with the masked metallers in his own shop on the online gear marketplace Reverb.

The shop will include drum kits and accessories, as well as stage-worn masks and outfits, plus signed memorabilia.

Also available will be the kit that Jay played on Bruce Springsteen's 2009 Working on a Dream tour, during which he filled in for his dad, usual E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg.

Jay's Reverb shop will launch March 18. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Jay parted ways with Slipknot in 2023. He released his debut solo single, "Sandstone," in 2025.

Another new song, called "Drone Operator," is due out Friday.

