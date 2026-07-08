Jay Weinberg releases new solo track, 'Drown Fountain'

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has released a new solo song called "Drown Fountain."

The track features the band Softcult and also marks Weinberg's official vocal debut.

"'Drown Fountain' is this weird song I started writing back in 2013 that I'd keep revisiting over the years, but I could never figure out how to get it across the finish line," Weinberg says in a statement. "It took my introduction to Softcult's music and reaching out to see if they'd be interested in collaborating for the song to finally become what it was meant to be. It's an honor to work with them on this song, especially in that it feels more vulnerable than anything I've created in the past."

"Drown Fountain" marks Weinberg's third solo single, following "Sandstone" featuring Deafheaven's George Clarke and "Drone Operator" featuring NOWHERE2RUN.

You can also hear Weinberg play drums on the upcoming album from death metal band Fuming Mouth, The Ringing Bell, due out July 17.

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