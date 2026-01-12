Jay Weinberg parts ways with Suicidal Tendencies

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is now also the former drummer of Suicidal Tendencies.

Weinberg has announced that he's parting ways with the "Institutionalized" thrashers after a nearly two-year stint with the band.

"Though I won't be jamming with the fellas, I can't possibly overstate the love and respect I have for them, the Suicidal Army and extended family, and all the cyco fans I've met across six continents playing shows with one of my favorite bands!" Weinberg writes in an Instagram post.

Weinberg joined Suicidal Tendencies in March 2024, just a few months after his surprising departure from Slipknot in November 2023. In his post, Weinberg says that the Suicidal Tendencies members "picked up a friend when he was down" by giving him the gig.

"I quite literally can't conceive of my life as a drummer without the profound influence of Suicidal Tendencies," Weinberg says. "So many of my drumming heroes have added to the historic legacy of this band, and it’s the honor of a lifetime to contribute to it myself in some way."

As for Weinberg's future plans, he and his wife are expecting their first child, and he also just launched a new solo project in November.

