Jay Weinberg is Suicidal Tendencies' new drummer

By Josh Johnson

Jay Weinberg has found a new gig.

The former Slipknot drummer will now man the kit for Suicidal Tendencies. In a Facebook post, Weinberg calls the role an "absolute honor and privilege."

"When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I've loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore," Weinberg writes.

Weinberg's tenure with Suicidal Tendencies will begin March 14 in Japan. Their upcoming schedule also includes a set at California's No Values festival and dates in Europe.

Meanwhile, Weinberg will also be playing shows with the Suicidal Tendencies spinoff group Infections Grooves in the spring, including dates in Southern California and Australia.

Weinberg had been a member of Slipknot for nearly 10 years before the masked metallers announced at the end of 2023 that they'd parted ways with him. He later shared that he was "heartbroken and blindsided."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

