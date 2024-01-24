Jay Weinberg books first post-Slipknot gig

Jay Weinberg is headed back to the live stage for the first time since his departure from Slipknot.

The drummer will man the kit for the Suicidal Tendencies spinoff band Infectious Grooves during their set at Australia's Byron Bay Bluesfest in April.

"It's an absolute honor to play with the legendary Infectious Grooves on this incredibly exciting Australian tour!" Weinberg says. "Playing with some of my favorite musicians, in one of the most beautiful countries, for some of the greatest fans of heavy music in the world…I couldn't be more thrilled to get started. See you all soon!"

Weinberg is filling in for drummer Brooks Wackerman, who'll be on tour with his main gig, Avenged Sevenfold. Previous Infectious Grooves drummers include Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins and Foo Fighters' Josh Freese.

The Infectious Grooves lineup for the show will also feature Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner alongside Suicidal Tendencies members Mike Muir and Dean Pleasants.

Slipknot announced in November that Weinberg was out of the band after a nearly 10-year run.

"The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay," they said.

