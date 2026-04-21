Jason Newsted announces first North American headlining tour with The Chophouse Band

Jason Newsted, former bassist of Metallica, performs on stage with the Chophouse Band during The Art of Rawk Private Unveiling at Sagamore Hotel on December 5, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has announced his first North American headlining tour with his project The Chophouse Band.

The dates span from July 1 in Northampton, Massachusetts, to July 22 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I've realized that this is where I can place my energy effectively now," Newsted says in a statement. "The Chophouse is the continuation of my ambassadorship of American music."

"TCB plays everything from bluegrass to f****** slabs of metal," he continues. "We're covering a lot of ground; There could be country flavor to a song, but it'll still have sharp teeth. We are looking forward to an exciting summer!"

The Chophouse Band's upcoming touring plans also include dates opening for the country rock band Blackberry Smoke.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ChophouseBand.com.

Newsted joined Metallica following the death of Cliff Burton in 1986. He played on 1988's ...And Justice for All and Metallica's massive 1991 self-titled record aka The Black Album, as well as 1996's Load and 1997's Reload, before leaving the band in 2001.

Newsted was replaced by bassist Robert Trujillo, who remains Metallica's bassist to this day.

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