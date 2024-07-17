Jane's Addiction announces new single, "Imminent Redemption"

Jane's Addiction is teasing new music.

The "Been Caught Stealing" rockers have announced that a track called "Imminent Redemption" will premiere on July 24. You can presave it now.

"Imminent Redemption" will mark the first new original Jane's material in nine years and the first to feature the band's classic lineup — frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins — since their 1990 album, Ritual de lo Habitual.

Jane's debuted "Imminent Redemption" live during their European tour, which wrapped earlier in July. The band will launch a U.S. tour in August.

