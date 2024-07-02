Jane's Addiction cancels Amsterdam show due to "unforeseen illness"

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction canceled their show Monday in Amsterdam, citing an "unforeseen illness within the band."

"This decision was not taken lightly and cancelling a show is always the very last option and we are truly devastated," the "Been Caught Stealing" rockers write in a Facebook post. "We will do our very best to make it up to you all."

Those who purchased tickets will receive a refund at their point of purchase.

Jane's Addiction has long been dealing with health issues — guitarist Dave Navarro had been sidelined from the band for two years due to long COVID-19. He finally reunited with the band in May, which marked the first time the classic Jane's lineup — Navarro, frontman Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery — had played together in 14 years.

The next stop on Jane's Addiction's European tour is currently set for Wednesday in Luxembourg. They'll launch a U.S. tour in August.

By the way, Jane's Addiction isn't the only band whose European tour has been affected by illness. Pearl Jam has canceled three shows on their ongoing run.

