Jane's Addiction & Perry Farrell agree to settlement, dismissal of dueling lawsuits

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at The Roundhouse on May 29, 2024 in London, England. (Aaron Parsons/Getty Images)

Jane says the legal battle between Jane's Addiction and Perry Farrell is over.

Farrell and his former bandmates -- guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins -- have agreed to a settlement and to dismiss their dueling lawsuits, according to documents viewed by ABC Audio.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

The suits, which were filed in July, concerned the onstage altercation between Navarro and Farrell during a Jane's show in Boston in September 2024. Following the incident, Jane's canceled the remainder of their tour before breaking up for good.

In their suit, Navarro, Avery and Perkins accused Farrell of assault and blamed him for the demise of the tour and, ultimately, the band. In addition to claiming emotional and physical damage, Farrell's former bandmates alleged he left them financially responsible for an album they could no longer provide to their record label.

Farrell, meanwhile, alleged that he was the one who was assaulted, and that his ex-bandmates repeatedly harassed and bullied him.

The dismissals follow joint statements from Jane's and Farrell posted on Dec. 17, which indicated that the two parties had begun mending fences.

"Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together," Jane's said.

Farrell also apologized for his behavior at the Boston show, writing, "My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I'm truly sorry to everyone who was impacted."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.